Boise State Volleyball Team Takes Stand Against Transgender Player

Boise State University's Women's Volleyball team has forfeited its semifinal match in the Mountain West Tournament. The Broncos declined to play against San Jose University, issuing this statement. This is the third time Boise State has refused to play the Spartans.

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one. Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

The forfeits occurred amid controversy surrounding transgender player Blaire Fleming, who has been a star player for the team. Flemming's addition has caused a lawsuit filed by several Mountain West and Boise State Volleyball players. You can read about it here.

A judge recently decided not to approve a motion to prevent Flemming from playing in the tournament. Idaho was the first state in the country to pass a law protecting women in sports from biological men, and other states have followed Idaho's lead.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has issued an executive order with Riley Gaines at his side prohibiting boys from playing in girls' sports.

Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on X concerning the move by Boise State.

Idaho Conservative Senator Republican Jim Risch took to X saying:

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

