Controversy As Boise State Volleyball Cancels Game

Just when we were anticipating the weekend's football game between Boise State and Washington State, an unusual controversy in the Culture Wars has unexpectedly taken over the headlines. It's not often that the sport of women's volleyball steals the show, especially if you're not in Nebraska.

Boise State Athletics' announcement has sparked a wave of reactions from elected officials, national media, and even Idaho's governor. No, Boise State's volleyball team isn't making a major conference move; they've simply announced the cancellation of their game against San Jose State.

Here is the official announcement from Boise State Athletics:

"Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force."

Outkick/Fox News reported the Boise State is the second team that has cancelled a volleyball game against the Spartans. The publication reports the issues involves a transgender athlete playing on the women's team.

Blaire Fleming, a redshirt junior at San Jose State University, plays as an outside and right-side hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Fleming, a transgender athlete, has played two seasons at SJSU after previously playing at Coastal Carolina.

Idaho was the first state in the union to pass a law prohibiting biological males from competing against biologic females in collegiate sports.

It didn't take long for an avalanche of reaction from Idaho politicians to national political figures.

