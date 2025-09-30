It has become a common theme to describe Boise State Football's next game as the biggest in program history. A challenging statement when you consider the almost two decades of the team's unprecedented rise to college football's favorite underdog.

This Saturday's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is the most important in the program's history. The game is bigger than the Fiesta Bowls, last year's playoff loss to Penn State, and any other game.

Why? Because Notre Dame is special. The team is one of the most winningest programs in college football history. The Irish are the only team that is not part of a conference. They're a true football independent that commands their own TV network, NBC. When Notre Dame plays, the world watches.

Boise State has sold 5,000 tickets to the game in South Bend, ensuring the team will be well-represented by Bronco Nation. Most folks will begin either driving or flying to South Bend on Thursday or Friday.

Notre Dame must win this game after dropping two close games to Miami and Texas A&M. If the Broncos pull off the upset, it will give Notre Dame a chance to return to the college football playoff. Last year, the team was runner-up to Ohio State.

The Broncos are a 17.5-point underdog. A win by Boise State would help erase the embarrassing opening game loss to South Florida. The game will be on in the afternoon on NBC, allowing the entire nation to see Boise State perhaps for the first time.

The game is one of high risk and high reward. A blowout loss damages the program's reputation across the country. While a win only elevates the team to the next level.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco

Boise Bars to Watch Boise State Football Play