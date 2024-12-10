Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty: Idaho Hero Nominated for Heisman Trophy

To the joy of Bronco Nation and the surprise of no one, Boise's Ashton Jeanty is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Mr. Jeanty will travel to New York hoping to win college football's most coveted award Saturday night at the New York Downtown Athletic Club.

Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State Getty Images / Lori Orr loading...

Mr. Jeanty chose to stay in Boise last year instead of accepting multiple considerable money offers to leave for a bigger payday and a power four team. Local businessman rallied to ensure Boise State could retain its running back. We believe Mr. Jeanty took a significant haircut to stay in Boise.

Mr. Jeanty will spend the week in New York City being interviewed by every major sports outlet. The exposure will benefit not only Mr. Jeanty but also Boise State University. The Broncos have an excellent example of how successful the program is in developing players and providing access to the NFL.

I'm sure the Broncos have been using Mr. Jeanty's success in recruiting players from across the country. A program succeeds with talent and its ability to recruit and retain it.

The program's accomplishment is indescribable compared to college football programs that have been around for years and have more significant funding. Most college football programs spend thousands of dollars marketing their Heisman candidates. We don't believe Boise State could rival the spending of Oregon, Miami, and Colorado promoting their candidates.

Why Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Should Win The Heisman in 10 Pictures Gallery Credit: Marco

Ashton Jeanty & Boise State RB's: Dance Squad? Take a look at this! Over 1 million have viewed these videos! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM