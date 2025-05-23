There never seems to be a dull moment in Boise State Football. Will the team be able to match its unprecedented success last season? Could the team ever attract a running back equal to Ashton Jeanty's accomplishments?

The underfunded Boise State Football program is once again the victim of its success. Years ago, the team proved that a team from a nonpower conference could beat one of college football's most powerful teams, the Oklahoma Sooners. (That game was voted the #2 most important college football game in the last twenty-five years by the Athletic.)

The team followed up its Fiesta Bowl win with a 'decade of dominance, ' thanks to the efforts of Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore. After they departed, the Broncos became a top-twenty program until a recent falloff.

Coach Spencer Danielson returned the team to its glory days, finishing third in the twelve-team college football playoff rankings. Unfortunately, the team failed to win their latest Fiesta Bowl, losing to Penn State.

The college football cartel is reacting by passing the 'Boise State rule, meaning teams that win their conference will no longer get a first-round bye or a home game.

The teams will be ranked based on their regular-season finishes.In response to the new rule, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey wasted no time blasting it.

The talented Mr. Dickey is right to call out the committee. However, although the local media gave Boise State a pass, they didn't beat Penn State when it mattered. As they did in the past, the Broncos have no margin for a loss. The team would've had a better case if they had beaten the Nittany Lions.

The big-money teams have more control over college football than in any other era. It's not in their interest to play fair. For Boise State to win, they must beat them according to their own rules, not complain about the new ones.

