Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl Loss: Analyzing Ball Security And Offensive Struggles

Boise State's historic season ended, losing to Penn State 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. The loss was a physical display by the Nittany Lions, who dominated the Broncos. Bronco fans will optimistically say the game was closer than the score indicates, but the team failed to prepare for their most formidable opponent since Oklahoma in 2007. ￼

The team may have gotten caught up in the historic nature of their third seed in the college football playoff. Maybe the team thought too much of their hard-fought loss against Oregon at the beginning of the season. Regardless, the team was not prepared for the onslaught from the Big 10's Nittany Lions.

The score could've been more lopsided if Penn State had decided to run the ball instead of trying to hit the big one. They kept the game close by playing into the strength of Boise State's defense, its blitz package. The defense held its own; sadly, the offense couldn't score when it needed to stay in the game.

You can't commit turnovers to win in the college football playoff, except for Ohio State. Boise State fumbled the ball several times and gave away three interceptions. A team that is one of the best in college football will not win if they turn the ball over.

Offensively, the team didn't display the creativity of the Chris Petersen / Bryan Harsin teams. Those Broncos would outsmart their opponents with motion and find the right matchup to exploit.

This year's team didn't deviate from Ashton Jeanty left and right. Once Penn State stuffed the talented running back, Boise State couldn't muster enough creativity on offense to stay with Penn State. What worked against the Mountain West didn't work against the Big 10.

The team fought and fought, but the game plan failed to give them a chance to win. It would've been great if the team had put up the same effort that we saw Arizona State against Texas.

The Broncos will enjoy an incredible year with all the rewards of their college football standings. Money and recruiting will be up. The question will be what Boise State looks like without Ashton Jeanty and Dirk Koetter.

What's Next?

