Boise State’s Most Important Player Isn’t Ashton Jeanty

Boise State Football is 1-0 for the first time in several years. Although Saturday's victory against Georgia Southern wasn't in doubt, the fact that the defense gave up forty-five points is a significant concern. The defense returned the most starters and was considered the team's strength this year.

This week, the team will take on its most significant challenge of the season: the Oregon Ducks. Eugene's team was chosen as the Big Ten winner and possible national champion. However, the Ducks struggled against a well-coached University of Idaho team, 24-10.

Oregon will show up to win, or Boise State will achieve another upset in Eugene. The two big questions for Boise State will be on the defensive side of the ball and the quarterback. Backseat fans will say the quarterback's play is the team's biggest weakness. Quarterback Maddux Madsen threw one interception against Georgia Southern. The team appears to be constructed to rely on the offensive line and Ashton Gentry.

Boise State will begin to see eight-man fronts designed to stop the talented Gentry. The team will use play-action passes and other methods to open up the passing game for Madsen. Oregon is one of the only teams with the talent and the ability to force Boise State out of its power running potential.

Oregon is the only team the Broncos are not favored to win. If the Vandals exposed the Ducks as frauds, Boise State will win another game. However, the passionate Dan Lanning should have his team ready to go.

The big match up will be whether or not the talented Madsen can escape the pocket and execute the short, quick-hitting passes against the Duck's defense. If Boise State is successful, it will be a long day for the folks in Eugene. A Bronco victory elevates the team's status as the Group of Five representative in the college football playoff.

CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network / Screenshot loading...

Quarterbacks are a special breed of football player. Saturday's game will depend on whether or not Maddux Madsen is the real deal. If not, is it too late to call Taylen Green or Hank Bachmeier?

All Eyes On Ashton Jeanty

The long shot Heisman candidate did not disappoint setting a school record rushing for a school-record 267 yards and six touchdowns. Can the Ducks derail the Jeanty express? Let's just say he has their attention.

Internet Reacts to Boise State's QB Announcement Boise State fans are quick to criticize-- but do they have a leg to stand on? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE