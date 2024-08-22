Perhaps we should make an official list of Boise State's opponents in the upcoming football season. Depending on which preseason service you read, most experts are predicting the team to make the twelve-team college playoff or a significant bowl game. ￼

To be the Group of Five representatives, Boise State must be undefeated or lose only one game. If the Broncos lose two games or more, Other Group of Five powers, Memphis, Liberty, and others, will be ready to take the spot.

The schedule is appealing for fans of the old Pac 12 as the Broncos will face Oregon, Washington State, and Oregon State. Wins over these programs and winning the Mountain West would give the team a very good chance of making the playoff.

The team that will tell us everything about the Broncos is Oregon. The Ducks open the season playing the Vandals and then entertain Boise State at home. Oregon is favored to win the Big Ten and possibly the national title. Their Coach, Dan Lanning, is one of the youngest and brightest coaches in college football. The team will replace quarterback Bo Nix, who left for the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Oregon is loaded, but so is Boise State. The team has eleven returning starters on defense and six on offense. The offensive line is experienced, along with all-world running back Ashton Jeanty. Although the quarterback decision has gotten much attention, the team will rely on defense.

If the Broncos keep it close or beat the Ducks, then they, my friends, are on their way. Buckle up; the season can't start soon enough.

