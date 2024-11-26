Boise State’s Road To College Football Playoff: High Stakes And Victory

It's hard to believe the college football season is about to end. As the team fights to win its last two games, it has been a return to the magic of Boise State Football. Millions of dollars are at stake if the team beats Oregon State and wins the Mountain West Football Championship. ￼

If Boise State wins, it will get a first-round bye in the first-ever college football playoff. The Big 12's cannibalization of each other has allowed the Broncos to grab the fourth slot, awarded to the highest-ranked conference champion.

The team is tired from coming from behind in Laramie to beat the Cowboys 17-13. Ashton Jeanty ran for 169 yards and a touchdown. The talented Jeanty is tired and engaged in a to-the-wire contest for this year's Heisman Trophy with Colorado's Travis Hunter.

A Rough Night in California Getty Images / Eakin Howard loading...

Although Oregon State is favored, it is a dangerous team that can score at will. Boise State has been on a winning streak since its loss to Oregon. It is truly the team against the world, as a loss will elevate teams such as Arizona State, BYU, Tulane, and others for the coveted fourth playoff slot.

The Broncos will be tested with an early game and a short week. Experts expect Oregon State to pack the box attempting to remove the talented Ashton Jeanty.

Nevada v Boise State Getty Images loading...

Quarterback Maddux Madsen must continue to play within the system and not commit turnovers. Boise State's defense must find a way to limit the Beavers' passing attack.

The game will be televised nationally on Fox Television, giving the Broncos and Jeanty a national spotlight to influence Heisman Electors. What a ride this season has been as we anxiously await the end of the beginning.

