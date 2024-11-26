Boise State’s Road To College Football Playoff: High Stakes And Victory
It's hard to believe the college football season is about to end. As the team fights to win its last two games, it has been a return to the magic of Boise State Football. Millions of dollars are at stake if the team beats Oregon State and wins the Mountain West Football Championship. ￼
If Boise State wins, it will get a first-round bye in the first-ever college football playoff. The Big 12's cannibalization of each other has allowed the Broncos to grab the fourth slot, awarded to the highest-ranked conference champion.
The team is tired from coming from behind in Laramie to beat the Cowboys 17-13. Ashton Jeanty ran for 169 yards and a touchdown. The talented Jeanty is tired and engaged in a to-the-wire contest for this year's Heisman Trophy with Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Although Oregon State is favored, it is a dangerous team that can score at will. Boise State has been on a winning streak since its loss to Oregon. It is truly the team against the world, as a loss will elevate teams such as Arizona State, BYU, Tulane, and others for the coveted fourth playoff slot.
The Broncos will be tested with an early game and a short week. Experts expect Oregon State to pack the box attempting to remove the talented Ashton Jeanty.
Quarterback Maddux Madsen must continue to play within the system and not commit turnovers. Boise State's defense must find a way to limit the Beavers' passing attack.
The game will be televised nationally on Fox Television, giving the Broncos and Jeanty a national spotlight to influence Heisman Electors. What a ride this season has been as we anxiously await the end of the beginning.
