Boise Turkey Day 5K Photos

Despite the frigid early morning temperatures, thousands of runners showed up before 9 am to run the Turkey Day 5K in downtown Boise. The event drew runners, walkers, striders of all shapes and sizes. Several folks dressed up as turkeys to enjoy the spirit of the event. Last year, the event was virtual due to Covid restrictions.

Boise Turkey Day 5 K Photos Thousands of Idahoans woke up early to run for a good cause. The Turkey Day 5K benefits the Boise Rescue Mission and the Special Olympics of Idaho.

The proceeds from the race benefit the Boise Rescue Mission and Idaho Special Olympics. Several folks brought canned items to the race that would go to feed families. The continued support of the running community has caused the race to expand to Caldwell. For the first time, Turkey Day 5 K was held in both Boise and Caldwell.

Unlike other folks, the participants of the Turkey Day 5K started their Thanksgiving morning with a quick run. It was inspiring to see so many folks from all walks of life. As the event continues to grow, could we see other Idaho cities starting out their Thanksgiving morning with a run? Gobble till you Wobble!

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.