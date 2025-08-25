It is two thousand one hundred sixty miles from Boise, Idaho, to Tampa, Florida. Boise State Athletes, staff, fans, and Bronco Nation diehards will make the trip to see Thursday's big game. The game will feature Boise State taking on the Bulls of the University of Southern Florida.

Last year was a magical year for the Broncos, making the college football playoff as a three seed and Ashton Jeanty's impressive Heisman Trophy run. At one time, it looked like the Boise State magic was over. Last year, the Broncos proved they are once again the standard for non-power four teams.

USF has been on the verge of a significant breakthrough, competing and almost beating Power Five teams. They're building a new stadium, seeking to take advantage of their move to the Big 12. A win against Boise State would be a massive win for the Bulls.

Boise State has several questions since every year in college football brings a new set of players looking to fill the slots of those who've graduated.

The Bronco Players have gained a lot of offseason attention. It seems every preseason list has a Bronco on it. Their selection is a result of last season's success. With those preseason lists come expectations. For example, is it possible for a Boise State running back to have a better year than Ashton Jeanty?

Quarterback Maddux Madsen has proven the doubters wrong by guiding the team to historic wins. This year, he's the undisputed leader of the team as he'll be more responsible for the offense's success.

New offensive coordinator Nate Potter will be looking to prove he can follow Dirk Koetter's success. Coach Koetter was the key to the team's recent great run, along with the passion of head coach Spencer Danielson.

A new season begins, and so does the drama. Are you ready?

