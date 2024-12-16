Boise’s Ashton Jeanty: “I really felt like I should’ve walked away with the award”

The Heisman Trophy ceremony happened over the weekend, and Idaho is not happy with the results. Despite a record season, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty fell short of winning the Heisman Trophy. ￼

Mr. Jeanty finished second to Colorado's Travis Hunter, who won the award by a little over two hundred points. This year's contest was the closest since Alabama's Mark Ingram won the award in 2009.

The Boise State running back showed a great deal of class representing his team while others focused on their individual awards. The talented running back credited the Broncos for giving him the opportunity to become the best player in college football.

Mr. Jeanty told KTVB and Bronco Nation News his thoughts on being the runner-up to Mr. Hunter. ESPN shared the quote: "I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning," Jeanty told reporters Saturday after finishing as the Heisman runner-up. "But yeah, it's simple as that. Work harder, go harder."

We asked folks in Idaho and across the nation what did they think about who won the Heisman Trophy.

