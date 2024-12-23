It has been a historic year for Boise State Football and its talented running back, Ashton Jeanty. The worlds of college and professional football have devalued the running back position, which was once the most important position in football.

However, due to rule changes, the game is now centered on quarterbacks and receivers. The Heisman Trophy, college football's most significant honor, was mainly awarded to running backs. The game was dominated by running backs such as Walter Payton, Marcus Allen, Earl Cambell, Barry Sanders, and many others.

A young, promising running back from Boise State brought the running back position back into the national spotlight. Local, national, and international media have well-documented Ashton Jeanty's incredible season.

Mr. Jeanty came very close to winning the Heisman Trophy despite not getting the national attention afforded to some athletes from other programs. He will now play what could be his last game in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State.

Like his team, Boise State, the running back is an underdog who faces his greatest challenge. Recently, Mr. Jeanty received a huge endorsement from Barry Sanders. Mr. Sanders is arguably the greatest running back in college and the NFL. Although he retired before breaking the league's rushing record, most experts believe he was the best. (Full disclosure: the author is a Rapid Walter Payton fan.)

Mr. Sanders hold the record for the most single season rushing yards in college football. However, he has embraced Mr. Jeanty's pursuit of breaking his record.

Will Mr. Jeanty break the all-time record? We'll all find out together when Boise State plays Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

