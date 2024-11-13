It's been a while since we checked in with Boise's favorite Bronco, Kellen Moore. Rising star Ashton Jeanty may replace Coach Moore as Boise's favorite, but Kellen is still the all-time favorite.

When we last heard from the Eagles' offensive coordinator, the team was in turmoil, and the offense looked challenged at best. However, the team has since rebounded with an impressive record of seven wins and two losses. The Eagles even triumphed over the coach's old team, the Dallas Cowboys, last week.

The coach now leads a team leading the division and is a possible Super Bowl contender. If the Eagles continue to be successful, Coach Moore will be another contender for a head coaching job in the NFL.

Although most of us know Coach Moore for his on-the-field expertise, he and his wife, Mrs. Moore, have taken to social media to ask Idahoans for help during the Christmas Season.

Coach Moore is not the only Boise State Bronco spreading the word about the Giving Machines, Idaho.

What is the Giving Machine in Idaho?



There will be machines around the Treasure Valley beginning November 22nd. From their website,

A giving machine is a vending machine that allows people to donate to charities by purchasing items for those in need. The machines are part of the Light the World Campaign by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and placed in public spaces around the world.

Let your light shine this Christmas season as you love the people around you, share joy, and follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Where are the Giving Machines?

The Grove Plaza / Downtown Boise

November 22nd-December 2nd

Indian Creek Plaza / Caldwell

December 3rd-December 13th

The Village At Meridian / Meridian

December 14th-December 31st

What are the local charities benefitting from the Giving Machine?

Here are the groups that you will be helping:

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

Genesis Community Health

Glocal Community Partners

Idaho Youth Ranch

WCA

Check out how to help here.

