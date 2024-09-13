Boise’s Kellen Moore Takes The Blame
Philadelphia may be the city of Brotherly Love, but when it comes to its NFL team, it's comparable to a wild emotional ride. The fans in Philadelphia are the most passionate and demanding. They have no problem booing anyone who doesn't perform up to their expectations. ￼
Two years ago, it took everything for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win a thrilling comeback against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The team showed great potential and looked like it was on its way to another Super Bowl victory. However, the team faced challenges and fell apart last year.
Philadelphia lost both coordinators to other teams, and the new ones were fired after a disastrous season last year. Boise legend Kellen Moore was hired as the team's offensive coordinator to help quarterback Jalen Hurts continue to develop. If the team doesn't get back to the Super Bowl, its head coach, Nick Sirianni, will be out of work.
The Eagles opened the season with a win against Green Bay last week. However, Jalen Hurts did throw two interceptions. Anyone who has followed Kellen Moore's career knows he's a class act as both a player and a coach.
Coach Moore took to Twitter or X to protect Jalen Hurts and shoulder the blame.
Although it's early in the season, Coach Moore's leadership is having an immediate impact on a team that needs a lot of brotherly love.
