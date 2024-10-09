Boise’s Kevin Miller Thanks Idaho for Supporting Local Radio

We're ready for a night of radio's highest honor-the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Awards. These prestigious awards, which symbolize the pinnacle of radio excellence, are a momentous event in the industry. (I wish you were here, and I could take me with you. We're currently broadcasting our show right down the road from the United Nations.)

The winners, determined by market size, represent the best of the best, with only one radio show from all formats being crowned the best in the country. It's not just a celebration, it's a testament to the power and influence of our shared love for radio.

Our show, the Kevin Miller Show, is in the running for Medium Market Personality of the Year for the fourth year in a row, and it's all thanks to you, our dedicated listeners. Your support and loyalty have not only brought us to this point but also made us who we are. As we head to the awards ceremony, we want you to know that your role in our success is not just acknowledged, but integral and celebrated.

Do you remember the old saying from then-Oregon Coach Chip Kelly? If you don't, it was 'win the day.' Every day, I've won the morning and the day by sharing our time, whether it's four hours or four minutes.

I wanted to take a moment to express my deep gratitude for your active participation in talk radio. I understand that you have many options during your morning routine, and I am truly thankful that you choose to spend your time and energy with us. Your support is what makes our show possible, and I am honored to have you as part of our community.

The last few years have taught us what is really important in all our lives. The work of volunteers and nonprofit workers who generously give their time, heart, and efforts to improve our lives should be given awards; they are our heroes.

There is not a day that goes by that I don't honor and miss Larry Gebert. If you didn't get the chance to watch Larry forecasting the weather on Channel 7, you missed an incredible family man and a world-class broadcaster.

Larry spent his entire life in the service to others. Viewers were treated to Larry traveling to locations throughout the state interviewing newsmakers from politics to charitable groups raising awareness and inspiring all of us.

We lost Larry a few years ago and we'll never be able to replicate his commitment to our area. We can only hope to honor his work by continuing to follow in his path.

Our over fifteen years together, we've traveled the world supporting Idaho troops during the war in Iraq, walked the entire state supporting Idaho veterans, broadcast shows from local schools, promoting local businesses, nonprofits, and thousands of guests who wanted to be heard. We hear you, and we love you.

Thank you, Idaho, and we're all winners together.

God Bless,

Kevin

Here's a video or our win ten years ago. As you can tell, my appearance was a little different from what it is today. You'll get a good laugh!

