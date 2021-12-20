Sure we know that the old pen is haunted and holds some crazy secrets and serious creeps but to be named one of the most creepy places in the world is a pretty big deal. After all there are only a few other places within the United States that made the cut.

Love Exploring a website that specializes in travel and strange, unusual and amazing places around the world just released a list of the creepiest places in the world. When it comes to our Old Idaho Penitentiary Love exploring says, "As if a rattling, abandoned prison wasn't sinister enough, this one is said to be filled with the spirits of inmates past. The Old Idaho Penitentiary has a history dating back to the 1870s and, in its time in operation, it incarcerated some of the most formidable criminals in the country. The ghost of one prisoner in particular – "Idaho's Jack the Ripper", Raymond Allen Snowden, who died in 1957 – is particularly active."

As someone who has done a full behind the scenes exclusive tour of the old pen with employees who work on the grounds, I fully agree, this place is creepy. I even heard a loud metal bang in building where we were the only ones while on the tour. Check out photos of this seriously creepy spot below and keep scrolling to see the hidden historic items, automobiles, tools and artifacts that the public doesn't get to see.

The Secrets and Dark Past of The Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise The Old Idaho Penitentiary is well known and often named the most haunted spot in the gem state. After the second riots broke out and a massively destructive fire in the kitchen and dining area in 1973 the prison closed after housing some of the most dangerous criminals in the world for over 100 years.

Historic Items Hiding at the Old Idaho Penitentiary Even if you take the tour at the Old Pen there is a lot behind the scenes that most people will sadly never see. Boise's Old Penitentiary houses and holds historic antiques of all kinds.