BREAKING NEWS: BOISE STATE TO THE PAC 12

The following is a press release from Boise State University.

Boise State University has accepted a formal invitation and been unanimously approved by the conference Board of Directors to join the Pac-12 Conference, the University and conference announced on Thursday.

The Broncos will join the Pac-12 Conference effective July 1, 2026, pending approval of the entire agreement by the Idaho State Board of Education. Boise State will be joined in the reimagined conference with incumbent members Oregon State and Washington State, as well as Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2026-27 academic year.

“Boise State University has excelled across every metric by which we are measured, from the lab to the classroom to the field of play. We have shattered records for research awards, graduation numbers and philanthropic giving. Our exciting trajectory matched by the prowess of our storied athletic programs makes this the moment to advance to the Pac-12 conference,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president.

“What a great day to be a Bronco!” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “I extend my gratitude to Dr. Tromp, our Office of General Counsel, and the many members of our state board, university, and athletics leadership groups who contributed to this process. We evaluated this move from many angles and considered it with our head and our heart, and most importantly, with our 350+ student-athletes in mind.

When it came down to making the final decision, we chose this path because it puts Boise State in the best position for success, and is in the best interest of this university and community. From the storytelling opportunities with Pac-12 Enterprises to recruiting and revenue opportunities, we feel this best aligns with our department’s goal of elevating its national reputation through competitive excellence and aggressively moves us into What’s Next. We won’t ever stop!”

Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould and the conference Board of Directors strategically evaluated each university’s application using five prioritized measures and established criteria, which included academics and athletics performance; media and brand evaluation; commitment to athletics success; geography and logistics; culture and student-athlete welfare.

