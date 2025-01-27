Boise great Kellen Moore is in the moment. After years of struggling working for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, Coach Moore is going to the Super Bowl. The former NFL backup quarterback is the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team destroyed the upstart Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Title Game. ￼

Coach Moore took a big chance by accepting the position with the Eagles. The team fired its offensive and defensive coordinators, and it didn't look suitable for the coach. The team rebounded from a rocky start, led by Saquon Barkley's breakout season.

6 Philadelphia Characters in Kellen Moore's New World Kellen Moore will have to work with these talented folks. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The Boise State all-time great was rumored to be the front-runner to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, the Jaguars, the Raiders, the Patriots, and the Bears have all filled their vacancies. It appears that Kellen Moore will be returning to the NFL after the Super Bowl as an assistant coach.

MAACO Bowl Las Vegas - Arizona State v Boise State Getty Images / Ethan Miller/ loading...

However, a new report has the popular coach as the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The talented Bronco great is not the only high-profile candidate the Saints are looking at according to ESPN. Most of the interviews have been online, however Coach Moore appears be the only one to be interviewed in person. It will be a balancing act for coach as he gets ready for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kellen Moore's Revenge Part 75

The other candidate is former Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy. He was the coach that booted Kellen from the Cowboys so he could be the big boss. Imagine the irony if Kellen, not big Mike, becomes the Saints new coach?

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

A List of Kellen Moore's Jobs Find out who he's going to be working with here. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller