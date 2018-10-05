Brett Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed Saturday

Senators Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, have just announced that they will vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.The final Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh will take place Saturday afternoon. The expected margin of victor is 50-48 for Kavanaugh. His confirmation comes despite pressure by outside groups and Senate Democrats.

Senators on both sides of the isle, have heard from protestors who have followed them through the halls of the Senate, in elevators and outside their Senate Offices.

Senator Collins took to the Senate floor to declare that she will vote yes for judge Kavanaugh. Minutes later, Senator Joe Manchin shared that he would vote yes for the judge. Manchin is the Democrat who has stated that he will vote for Kavanaugh.