We're just a little over a week away from Boise State's home opener against Troy and while the Broncos didn't make the preseason AP Top 25 poll, Bronco Nation still has something to be proud of!

It's the Bronco Nation fan base that's making college football headlines this week. With college football season officially getting underway for other programs this Saturday, ESPN took it upon themselves to release their first ever "Fan Happiness Index Ranking." The power ranking included every program in the FBS. Programs' fans earned the right to be elated, content, skeptical, disappointed or distraught after all all the factors were weighed out.

So what were those factors? Program power, rivalry dominance (Boise State scored a HUGE 96 on the scale of 100,) coaching stability, recruiting trend, revenue growth and and Twitter buzz (Ohio State, the happiest fan base in the FBS only had a 5 in this category while Boise State had a 38...we wonder if that had something to do with Coach Harsin making waves by blocking users critical of the Broncos). So where did Boise State land on the list of 128 programs?

An impressive #17! The network adds that it's "not hard to be happy when your team wins 10 games every season (12 times in the past 15 seasons)" and tells Bronco Nation that we should be elated!

Loren Orr, Getty Images