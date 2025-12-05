Boise State's last game in the Mountain West Conference begins today at 5pm, marking a historic moment for the Broncos and their supporters. The team, perhaps with a bit of humor, hosts this final showdown on the rain-soaked iconic Blue field, making it a memorable occasion for all fans.

How did Boise State end up getting into the game and hosting it? One has to assume the loss to Notre Dame was the best loss amongst the four teams involved in the tie breaker. Our friend Coach Eck and New Mexico probably had the second best loss, Michigan, but Notre Dame is in the college football playoff as of today.

The Broncos will take on debt ridden UNLV and first year Coach Dan Mullen. The coach left ESPN to guide the Rebels to another winning season. However, UNLV will be haunted by their dumb move to stay in the Mountain West Conference.

As we all know, the good teams in the Mountain West are leaving to join the relaunched Pac-12, stirring feelings of loss and uncertainty. Litigation will determine how much, if any, money the Mountain West gets for losing its marquee teams, leaving fans worried about the conference's future and its legacy.

Both universities were promised big paydays to stay in the Mountain West. The amount of those paydays most likely will be reduced due to several unfavorable court decisions against the conference.

The Mountain West may continue without Boise State, but ask the WAC how long they lasted without the Blue. This history reminds fans of Boise State's strength and the importance of their program's resilience in challenging times.

Egos and money have a way of preventing what's best for fans. The original Mountain West threatened the cartel of the powers that run college football.

TCU left for the Big 12. Utah to the Pac 12, then to the Big 12. BYU to independent then the Big 12. The former leadership of the Mountain West didn't like Boise State, until they had no choice but to accept them. It's a shame the original Mountain West passed on Boise State, now Boise State's returning the favor.

