BSU’s Marlene Tromp is Speaking Tonight and Here’s Why You Should Be There

Anytime we can put women in touch with other women to share experiences about how they climbed the ladder of success and inspire other women to do the same, we're all about it. Tonight is one of those unique opportunities!

Over the past few weeks, our sister station has been organizing these types of networking events with some spectacular guest speakers. This week is no exception. The next event takes lace tonight and will spotlight Boise State President, Marlene Tromp as the speaker. You don't want to miss what one of the most prominent women in our community has to say about being a woman in leadership.

This will be an exclusive and rare experience to basically the pick brain of President Tromp during a question and answer session. As of a few years ago, only 30% of colleges and university were led by a female president. Even in 2021 the scales are still not balanced equally across almost every industry. There are certain challenges that a woman faces when she assumes a leadership position, that a man might not. President Tromp will be sharing her personal experience and opinions on this matter.

Bring your own questions, your business cards, and your friends to Powderhaus Brewing at 9179 W Chinden in Garden City tonight at 6:45 p.m.

Your first round of drinks will be free if you mention this article and small business owners will even have the chance to win $500 worth of advertising on our station for showing up. RSVP on Facebook and we'll see you tonight!

