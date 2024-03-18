New Caldwell Homes Hit by Vandalism: Police Looking for Suspect
In a press release from the Caldwell Police Department over the weekend, on March 17th, 2024, authorities have requested community assistance in identifying the suspects who have been vandalizing new homes in the area: "Caldwell Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing several new homes under construction in the area of Smugglers Basin Street. The latest incident is believed to have happened around 2:00 a.m. on March 17."
When officers first arrived to the scene of the latest incident, they found that there was water pouring out of the front door and the garage of the two-story home. It was reported that inside the home there was even water was seeping down through the ceiling in various areas of the home.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect(s) had opened the valves for the washer hookup in the upstairs laundry room, causing extensive flooding throughout the property. Damages to this particular home alone are estimated to exceed $10,000.
Additional homes on the street also fell victim to vandalism, with damages ranging from broken windows to construction doors kicked in, resulting in damage to the sheetrock behind them etc. In total, 7 homes were affected by this vandalism spree.
Chief of Police Rex Ingram expressed determination in bringing those responsible to justice, stating, "We will not tolerate this type of blatant and malicious behavior in our city. I am very optimistic that our amazing community will come forward to assist us with the apprehension of the cowards responsible for this."
Residents who witnessed anything unusual in the area or have information regarding other vandalized homes are urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.
