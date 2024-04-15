Caldwell Police Offer 3 Safety Tips Post Indecent Exposure Arrest
The Caldwell Police Department announced last week the arrest of 30-year-old Matthew Landers on charges of indecent exposure. Landers, a convicted sex offender, was apprehended after authorities identified his vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Cruz, matching the description provided in an earlier incident report.
According to a press release, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram stated, "Caldwell is much safer with this predator off the street and behind bars. Our men and women remain committed to keeping our community safe, and this arrest showcases our dedication to our mission."
What Happened?
The arrest follows a previous release where Caldwell Police sought the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent exposure incident, where he allegedly exposed himself to a teenager.
While this incident has since been resolved, the Caldwell Police Department continues to urge vigilance among residents, especially parents, guardians, and teens. Here are some recommended safety tips from local law enforcement:
1. Never get in the car with a stranger.
2. Tell an adult if approached by a stranger.
3. If possible, walk in groups.
As these kinds of crimes continue to rise in the Treasure Valley, it is crucial that we educate children about the dangers of accepting rides from individuals they do not know, and to encourage open communication that empowers children to seek help from parents and trusted adults.
