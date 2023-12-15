Caldwell Police Chief’s Strong Response to Gang-related Shooting

Wednesday night this week, December 13th, 2023, there was a gang-related shooting near the 300 block of Berrypark Place in Caldwell. This incident shook the community, as the shooters responsible are just 14 and 17 years old.

These juvenile gang members fired multiple rounds into a home and a parked vehicle, according to a recent press release from the Caldwell Police Department. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but two homes on Vista Park Drive were struck by gunfire.

Caldwell Police officers have been diligently investigating the incident, and citizens have come forward with crucial information, ultimately leading to the arrest of these two juvenile gang members. The arrests were made without incident, resulting in the recovery of a two stolen firearms. It's important to note the community has played a pivotal role in helping with this case.

Caldwell Chief of Police, Rex Ingram, has expressed deep concern over the alarming trend of youth involvement in violent activities, stating, "We are absolutely repulsed by the disturbing trend of violence involving children as shooters in recent months."

"The police department is not responsible for raising your children. We all need to do our part. These kids are out shooting up houses for fun, thinking they are gangsters in a Hollywood movie. Enough is enough!"

He continues, "Luckily, no one was injured in another cowardly act of violence in Caldwell. I commend our brave community for stepping up and trusting us to do our part and our amazing team who prioritized this investigation to ensure these hoodlums were brought to justice immediately."

As Caldwell faces these challenges, Chief Ingram's strong message underscores the urgent need for collective action to address the rising concerns of gun violence in the community. Anyone with additional information, please contact 208-343-COPS or the non-emergency dispatch number 208-454-7531.

