Just yesterday I wrote about how some Idaho schools have been forced to close. Now more have definitely followed. Due to Covid spikes resulting in staff shortages and health and safety concerns, the Caldwell School District has decided to cancel school and close for the next couple of days. Students are already off Monday so this makes for a 5 day stretch.

In an open facebook post letter to Caldwell parents the district says, "In light of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases within our schools, staffing shortages and student absenteeism, all Caldwell School District schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14, 2022. There will be no remote learning for students during the closure. School will resume regular hours on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, following Idaho Human Rights Day.



The letter also goes on to note that masks will become mandatory again.

My previous post talked about The McCall-Donnelly School District closing for some days this week due to transportation and staffing shortages. Also how the Nampa school district is stretched really thin with over 100 staff leave requests this week alone.

