Caldwell Unites to Honor Local Hero with $20,000 Memorial Gift

Pictured above is the artist conceptual rendering of the statue. On November 13th at noon, Mayor Jarom Wagoner is set to present over $20,000 to the Idaho Veterans Garden.

This heartwarming donation comes from generous sponsors, local businesses, and funds raised during the community's 4th of July celebrations. The money is dedicated to a statue honoring Caldwell's own Carrie French, the first Idaho woman to sacrifice her life in combat.

Carrie, part of the Idaho 116th Brigade Combat Team, was known for her fierce loyalty and deep commitment. Tragically, she lost her life on June 5th, 2005, in Iraq during a supply mission convoy.

Here are the event details according to a recent press release from the City of Caldwell.

The event, which is set to take place at the Idaho Veterans Garden (305 W. Belmont St, Caldwell), will feature speeches from Mayor Wagoner, garden founder Danny Pugmire, Mitzi Cheldelin from the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, and artist Ben Victor. Victor, a well-known local artist, has been working to immortalize Carrie's story through his art.

Support for the memorial is encouraged through the Idaho Veterans Garden website, and the community is also invited to the Polar Bear Plunge Dunk Tank event on November 17th from 5-6pm at the Caldwell Luxe Reel Theatre. This will be a fun event that aims to raise additional funds for the Idaho Women Veterans Memorial, allowing community members to dunk Mayor Wagoner or Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram.

