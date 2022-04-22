Heisman Trophy Winner Joins Camp Rainbow Gold to Fund Hidden Paradise

Carson Palmer is one of the most recognized professional and college football players. Palmer played his college football at USC, where the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy. The former NFL pro-bowler now lives in the Sun Valley area of Idaho.

KTVB reports that Palmer will now be the spokesperson for Camp Rainbow Gold's Hidden Paradise project. Camp Rainbow Gold is a camp for kids and their parents fighting cancer. The group has been fundraising for years to build a permanent center for Idaho's at-need families.

Palmer's addition to the Camp Rainbow Gold team seeks to complete the funding for Hidden Paradise. KTVB says that nine million dollars has been raised so far, and an additional seven million dollars is needed to complete the camp.

Palmer played in the NFL for fifteen years, starting his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before moving to the Phoenix Cardinals and finishing his time in the league with the Oakland Raiders. Palmer was known for his toughness in the pocket and his ability to throw the deep ball.

Camp Rainbow Gold's land purchase was just in the nick of time. The acquisition in 2019 happened before the continued uncontrollable escalating land prices. Palmer's love for Idaho and his current home should be a massive burst to Camp Rainbow Gold's fundraising.

The Sun Valley area is one of the wealthiest in the country. Every year, the wealthiest, most influential individuals in tech, film, media, and industry meet at the Sun Valley Lodge.

Carson's neighborhood, passion, and high profile should increase the additional fundraising needed to complete Hidden Paradise.

These Are 10 of the Oldest Buildings Still Standing in Boise Sure, Boise's full of new construction but these buildings? They've managed to survive for over 140 years and still stand proudly in our community today!

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.