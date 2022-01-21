Car Slams into Boise Building: License Plate Is Causing Drama

Shocking photos were taken by bystanders of a vehicle driving straight into a Kuna Verizon building. But, surprisingly enough that hasn’t been what most of the chatter has been about.

It’s been more about the driver’s license plate. Tension continues to grow between locals and newcomers as Boise’s population continues to grow. Including one state in particular.

A white compact Toyota drove straight through the Kuna Verizon’s taking down the walls of the building.

We have the pictures, but first, let’s take a look at some of the HILARIOUS comments

Locals Respond to Car Running into Kuna Verizon Building

Alright, y’all ready for the photos?

Car Runs into Kunda Verizon Store with Cali License Plate Receive Hate

The original post on a Facebook group now has its comments limited and deleted all the negative California remarks. Things were getting heated, to say the least! We are only showing the funny ones because there is never room for bullying.

