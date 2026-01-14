The College Football Fame made their picks for their newest class. Two Boise State standouts were up for election into the hall. Former Coach Chris Petersen and the greatest college football quarterback of all time, Kellen Moore.

Boise State fans were hoping Boise’s dynamic duo would enter the hall together. Coach Moore, now with the New Orleans Saints, has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame for a few years. Despite being the winningest quarterback of all time, Kellen Moore was passed over again.

Why would the committee not bring in Kellen? Perhaps it’s the Power Conference bias. The Boise State quarterback won most of his games against opponents in the Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West. However, he did beat Oregon, Georgia, and Virginia Tech in high-profile games.

Coach Moore is undoubtedly qualified to be a member; it’s too bad the College Football Hall of Fame should be renamed the Power Conference Hall of Fame.

Coach Petersen is beloved in Boise. The former coach, now a Fox Sports analyst, engineered one of the greatest upsets in College Football history when Boise State won the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Coach Pete stayed in Boise until eventually leaving to coach Washington.

His stay with the Huskies was brief, but he did get them to a version of the playoffs, losing to Nick Saban’s Alabama. Coach Pete was the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year several times. He has the same problem as Kellen Moore.

Coach Pete didn’t win a national title in Washington, and most of his wins came in the WAC and the Mountain West. The committee should’ve elected both Petersen and Moore, or neither. Picking one over the other is bias or stupidity.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE

Prosser's Super Bowl Champion Kellen Moore Through the Years Prosser's Super Bowl Champion Kellen Moore Through the Years Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Max Preps X