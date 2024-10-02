Former Boise State Football Coach Chris Petersen left the city of trees several years ago. The team and the community have never been the same since the iconic coach left the Broncos for the University of Washington. ￼

BOISE STATE GREATS RETURN HOME

There have been sightings of Coach Pete over the years, but this year, the Boise area has seen more of the ole coach than in years past. Coach Petersen left the University of Washington and now is an analyst for the Fox college football halftime show. He has shown humor and charm while informing football fans during the halftime of their favorite game.

Chris Petersen appeared in Boise today, speaking to the media about Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty. When asked whether he believes Mr. Jeanty will be a Heisman Trophy finalist, Coach Petersen returned to his old coaching statements. "I just hope he shows up Saturday and puts his best foot forward."

The Heisman Trophy is the most coveted award given to the most outstanding athlete in college football by the New York Athletic Club. The top four finalists receive a trip to New York to participate in the ceremony.

Mr. Jeanty is a long-shot finalist but has a growing list of influential football and media experts backing him. The voting is determined by the Heisman Electors, a group of writers and broadcasters from three of the country's four regions.

The electors vote on their top three candidates for the award. Whether Coach Petersen was in town to work again with the Kendall Auto Group or has finally decided to return to Boise State, everyone can agree that our state is better with him in it.

