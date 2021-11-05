Christmas Takes Over Nampa High School on December 4th

If every year you set out to buy unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list and every year you end up buying the same fuzzy slippers and pocket knife sets, this unique shopping experience in Nampa will help you break the habit.



More than 100 vendors will line up and give us a unique place to shop on December 4th at Nampa's Holiday Fest, and it's being billed as Nampa's largest December Holiday Bazaar. Think elves on shelves, Scentsy warmers, cozy blankets, signs for your office that make you laugh, and maybe an ever-popular push-popper that's like permanent bubble wrap that you just can't quit. This event will have all the things we think we don't need and then we realize we totally do!

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

And while we're shopping, we won't have to reach for the handbag-stable granola bar because they'll have the buzzworthy Poly Plates available for purchase for lunch. Organizers say those Hawaiian lunch plates are extremely popular and they go fast, so it's a good idea to pre-order them on the Facebook Page, Nampa High Booster PTSA.

The Holiday Fest is going to be so big, it will be held in both gyms (and they'll be able to provide wide aisles for safe shopping too). Roll out of bed and leave your PJs on, and go shuffle around the Nampa High gyms with coffee in hand. This will be fun.

Holiday Fest Details:

Nampa High School Gymnasiums

203 Lake Lowell Ave

9 AM to 4 PM, Saturday, December 4th

