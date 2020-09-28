Clash in Caldwell Details

KIDO Talk Radio’s Kevin Miller along with various community groups is inviting the public to watch Tuesday Night’s Presidential Debate at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell, Idaho.

“There’s nothing more American than politics and drive in movies,” expressed Miller. He continued, “Idahoans of all political parties are invited to join us safely in their cars while expressing their opinions on who won their vote.” KIDO Talk Radio will host a ‘townhall meeting on the radio before and after the debate. Listeners will be encouraged to express their uncensored opinions on such topics as the economy, COVID, and whatever else is discussed during the debate.

Gem State Activists can also interact with Kevin Miller on site at Terrace Drive In throughout the live viewing as he hosts the evening’s agenda. All media are invited to attend and cover this debate watch party.

KIDO Talk Radio launched its own campaign trail, ‘Campaign Kevin’, spearheaded by Kevin Miller and highlighting the American political process, paying tribute to the resolve and perseverance of the republic.

Below is debate watch party schedule*:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

6:00pm Pre-show broadcast with Kevin Miller on KIDO Talk Radio

7:10pm Live Debate Watch begins

8:40pm Approx. end of debate

Post-debate broadcast with Kevin Miller on KIDO Talk Radio

Thursday, October 15, 2020 Pre-show broadcast: 60 minutes prior to debate start

Debate showing: 90 minutes

Post-show broadcast: 60 minutes after debate conclusion

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Pre-show broadcast: 60 minutes prior to debate start

Debate showing:90 minutes

Post-show broadcast: 60 minutes after debate conclusion *Times and dates are subject to final airing schedule