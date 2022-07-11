College Football’s New Moves Could Permanently Harm Boise State

Whether you're a fan of Boise State Football or not, everyone knows the most famous game played in recent college football was the unimaginable 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

The game was so influential on several levels. College football experts often cite that game as an example of how an underdog can beat the big boys. Locally the game was so significant that every August, all the Walmarts in the Treasure Valley would move their big-screen televisions to the front of their stores to show replays of that once-in-a-lifetime win.

Boise State's example was followed by other teams beating athletic programs that were more established and better funded. Some believe the Broncos were so successful that several 'power conferences' decided to invite a few of the outsiders into their private college football country club. The days of the Boise States and other outliers playing for all the marbles appear to be over if college football continues its path towards consolidation.

We begin with the Pac-12 and the announcement that USC and UCLA will be leaving to join the Big 10. Here's a look at the current configuration of the Pac 12. You'll notice that all teams are within a reasonable geographic footprint.

Pac-12 Conference Schools Boise State could be heading to the Pac-12 Conference since USC and UCLA left. Personally, I think it would be a major upgrade for the program. It would bring us more national attention and that means more dollars. Plus, we want people seeing our iconic blue turf! Here are the schools in the conference.

The Pac 12 without the two LA schools is not considered an elite conference. The conference has only made the college football playoff once. CBS Sports is reporting that Nike founder Phil Knight is literally cold calling the Big 10 and the SEC lobbying to get the Ducks into one of those conferences.

If Phil Knight can't get Oregon a seat at the table, how can a Boise State or a UCF get invited to the party? College football experts believe that once 'power conferences, the ACC, The Big 12, and the Pac 12 will be left out of the new club reserved exclusively for the SEC and Big 10. If the remaining 'power' schools are out, will anyone look to schedule a Boise State in the future?



The chances are slim, right? Not because the 'Power 2' (the SEC and Big 10) will have no motivation to share the revenue with non-club members. College football is heading towards three separate divisions at the highest level.

The first level will be made up of the Big 10, The SEC, and Notre Dame. It's more about wins and losses in college football than about tv ratings.

The second level will be the remaining schools left behind in the ACC, Pac 12, and Big 12. The final class will be the current members of the group of five conferences such as the Mountain West, AAC, Conference USA, and the Sun Belt.

We could be moving towards the day when we will have champions crowned at 'every level,' instead of the possibility of a Boise State beating the odds like they did so many years ago.

Mountain West Conference Schools Boise State is currently in the Mountain West conference. There are teams in close proximity and close states nearby. While the school may be considered to fill spots left vacant by USC and UCLA leaving in the Pac-12, here is who their current competition is within the conference. See for yourself what the best move would be.