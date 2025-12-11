Did anyone notice the latest college football awards show? No, the Heisman Trophy presentation is Saturday. (I’d like to thank the Heisman Trust for allowing me to be a voter for over a decade now.)

This ceremony rivals the NFL Hall of Fame Game and its honorees. In other words, once again, the greatest quarterback in college football history was snubbed by the College Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

New Orleans Saints Coach Kellen Moore left Boise, Idaho, years ago, but his accomplishments still resonate throughout college football. The former Bronco has the most wins among current or former college quarterbacks. Yet, still, he hasn’t been chosen as part of the 2025 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Who was honored over Kellen Moore? Let’s take a look at who entered the Hall of Fame:

Montee Ball (RB, Wisconsin), Blake Elliott (WR, Saint John's), Greg Eslinger (C, Minnesota), Terry Hanratty (QB, Notre Dame), Graham Harrell (QB, Texas Tech), John Henderson (DT, Tennessee), Michael Huff (DB, Texas), Jim Kleinsasser (TE, North Dakota), Alex Mack (C, California), Terrence Metcalf (OL, Ole Miss), Haloti Ngata (DT, Oregon), Steve Slaton (RB, West Virginia), Darrin Smith (LB, Miami), Michael Strahan (DL, Texas Southern), Dennis Thurman (DB, USC), Michael Vick (QB, Virginia Tech), Ryan Yarborough (WR, Wyoming)

Well, there’s always next year for Coach Moore. Let’s hope the committee makes the right call on Kellen.

