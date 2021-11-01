College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin News

Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin celebrated his 45th birthday today. Harsin's Auburn Tigers beat a higher-ranked Ole Miss team last Saturday to boost their record to 6-2. Paul Finebaum, the voice of college football, praised Harsin's coaching job today on his syndicated television/radio show.

The season is far from over, and yes, he does have to face in-state rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl at the end of the season. However, Harsin's work has garnered praise throughout the south.

The all-business Harsin took to thanking the fans after Saturday night's upset win on the Plains. The former Boise State Football Coach had been under scrutiny by local fans and media. It's not common for a program in the SEC to hire someone from outside the region. Coach Harsin was the target of media criticism over his vaccination status that you can read about here.

Saturday's win was Harsin's first against a top ten team. This week his Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies who earlier this year upset Alabama. If Harsin's team continues to perform, we could be seeing a rematch with Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Can anyone think of a birthday present that could top that?

