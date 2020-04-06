Confessions of a Toilet Paper Hoarder

Toilet paper continued to be one of the most sought after and talked about topics in our area. It's not unusual for folks to call in every morning with a report on where someone can get the much-needed commodity.

This weekend, I visited my local Fred Meyer store and found that the store did have a good supply of tp. Knowing that Mrs. Miller continues to ask and provide toilet paper to our friends, family, and neighbors, I decided to stock up. Unfortunately, customers are limited to one package of toilet paper per purchase.

Always the compliant type, I bought my rolls and went to my car, where I dropped off the package. I then went in to buy just one more bag of tp. I wasn't surprised when a gruff-looking guy in a stocking cap unloaded his entire cart and went back for seconds. As I was checking out, one of the folks at the store told me I had exceeded my limit.

My time at the check out was a pivotal moment in my relationship with my local store. Do I crank up the fake outrage than Sammy stocking cap is getting away with a much bigger transaction at the expense of the store policy? Nope, I thanked the lady and apologized for my oversight. That was the right thing to do, I was wrong, and I'm hoping most people will do the same if in the same position.

