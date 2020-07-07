Conservatives Answer The Mob

The media continues to cover the unrest in America from a one-sided perspective. Whether it's talk radio or online, people are wondering what's the other side of the story? Where are the people standing up for America? Does everyone agree that it's time to take down monuments and statues? Recently, conservatives from across the country have banded together to send a resounding conservative message of support for traditional American Values. Our friends at the Media Research Center have filmed a video of prominent patriots defending America.

Unfortunately, you will not find this video widely distributed on the nightly national or local news. Joe Biden may continue to hide in his basement. However, the silent majority is beginning to realize just how important this next presidential election is to their future. We're not just looking at political ideology, we're looking at whether we destroy our history or preserve it?