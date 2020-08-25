Corona Claims the Colonel

So far the coronavirus has wiped out events, sports, and just about everything fun associated with the Summer. In fact, we've nicknamed the Summer of 2020, the Summer of nothing. Well, now the coronavirus has taken out a slogan reports the New York Post.

The popular global fast food chain has decided that the term is not healthy because of health concerns associated with the coronavirus. The slogan is over 64 years old and is beloved by chicken lovers around the world.

KFC's chief marketing officer, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, said in a statement, "We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment." Before you get your feathers too ruffled, CNN reports ditching the 64-year-old slogan is simply all part of a marketing ploy. Is the marketing ploy clever or tacky, considering a lot of people have died? Who's the creepiest Col. Sanders?

