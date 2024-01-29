A Country Concert Idaho Can’t Wait for Next Month in Nampa!

If you can believe it, there's only a few days left in January, as February is right around the corner. That means there's also a much-anticipated concert right around the corner, too. Idaho has been buzzing about this one for months, and he's finally making his way to the Ford Idaho Center Arena on February 21st, 2024!

Jon Pardi's "Mr. Saturday Night World Tour" in Nampa was rescheduled for next month and the event promises to be the amazing country music experience that locals have been anxiously waiting for.

Originally slated for November but postponed for reasons beyond our control, this concert is more than just a musical performance—it's a celebration of the unique sounds and "pardi" vibes that make this country music star stand out.

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi's recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry, presented by none other than the legendary Garth Brooks, adds an extra layer of excitement to this much-anticipated event. With a career marked by chart-topping hits, critically acclaimed albums, and a distinctive style that blends tradition with a modern twist, Pardi is set to deliver a show that will leave a lasting impression in the Boise area.

Joining Jon Pardi are country talents Darryl Worley, Will Jones, and DJ Highmax, ensuring an energetic lineup for the whole evening. So, mark your calendars for a Wednesday night in Nampa, Idaho.

