Crazy Fight at Boise State Football Game Goes Viral [Video]

On Saturday evening, Boise State's 4-4 football team was in Fresno to attempt what many thought was unrealistic: getting a victory against a nationally ranked Fresno State football team in front of the first sold out game in years.

Plot twist: Boise State did just that--in a massive blowout, Boise State won the rivalry and handed Fresno State a 40-14 loss.

The fighting on the field between these two teams, frankly, was nothing compared to what was going on in the stands.

A full blown brawl broke out in the stands and footage has gone viral. Take a look at this play-by-play, first:

Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral Fans in Fresno were in a sour mood on Saturday evening. Boise State was in town to take on the Bulldogs and we aren't sure what caused this brawl but the stands were far from calm during all of this!

No, Boise fans were not fighting Fresno fans. A bunch of Fresno fans just decided that they did like one another. See the video, below:

And more, from another angle..

Stay Classy, Fresno. Thanks for the Milk Can.

