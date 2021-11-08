Crazy Fight at Boise State Football Game Goes Viral [Video]
On Saturday evening, Boise State's 4-4 football team was in Fresno to attempt what many thought was unrealistic: getting a victory against a nationally ranked Fresno State football team in front of the first sold out game in years.
Plot twist: Boise State did just that--in a massive blowout, Boise State won the rivalry and handed Fresno State a 40-14 loss.
The fighting on the field between these two teams, frankly, was nothing compared to what was going on in the stands.
A full blown brawl broke out in the stands and footage has gone viral. Take a look at this play-by-play, first:
Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral
No, Boise fans were not fighting Fresno fans. A bunch of Fresno fans just decided that they did like one another. See the video, below:
Imagine losing your hot dog because of some people that can't get along!
And more, from another angle..
@karinfranklin3 Fight at Fresno State Boise game.#fresnostatebulldogs#bulldogs#YearOnTikTok♬ original sound - Karin Franklin
