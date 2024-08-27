Crazy Liberal Policy Causing More Folks to Move to Idaho

It is one of Idahoans' favorite topics to discuss at coffee shops, home improvement stores, gyms, churches, and every other social gathering. The topic refers to people moving to Idaho from California. Some folks apologize for moving to Idaho from the once Golden State; others merely do their best to fit in.

Numerous articles on this website and others have discussed why Californians love Idaho. However, California is instituting a new policy that will encourage more people to move to the Gem State. In other words, California lawmakers are favoring passing a law that will give $150,000 to illegal immigrants. Whether you live in Idaho or Iowa, the nation has an affordable housing crisis. A lack of homes has caused prices to skyrocket.

The California Legislature's proposal would provide up to $150,000 in state grants to help illegal immigrants put down a down payment on a home. California has the largest illegal immigrant population in the country. Lawmakers argue the bill is more inclusive; however, what about veterans who are American citizens?

Some have speculated that this bill, which may or may not be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, is a ploy to help Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. If the state passes the law, home prices will continue to escalate, causing folks to once again consider why they're living in a high-tax, high-crime, and leftist state.

Idaho has low crime and doesn't allow noncitizens to vote. The Gem State and other states will continue to benefit from this new California exodus.

