What do you think of when someone asks you about living in Idaho? To me, it's the nice people who are always so polite, except for the crazy road drivers. To others, it's potatoes, Boise State Football, big trucks, pro law enforcement, and true crime.

Idaho is so attractive to the law-and-order crowd that thousands of law enforcement professionals move to the Gem State to enjoy their retirement. The state government is very pro-law enforcement, where people proudly buy officers food and coffee to show their appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Law enforcement in Idaho has become increasingly challenging due to the significant population growth. The state, counties, and cities struggle to keep up with the increase in criminal activity. Thankfully, for most of us, the biggest issue in the Gem State is the crazy, irresponsible drivers. ￼

On the other hand, there is a hidden network of thieves, criminals, and other nefarious individuals who seek to undermine the Idaho way of life. These parasites run criminal enterprises known as gangs.

Gangs run drugs, beat people up, steal, and other illegal activities. Gangs are also associated with drug cartels that run drugs, human trafficking, promote prostitution, and other illicit enterprises. Gangs have taken over many neighborhoods and some cities in California.

Local police agencies routinely partner with county, state, and federal officials to curb gangs in Idaho. Do gangs exist in Idaho? The answer is yes, they do, regardless of where you live. Where are the gangs of Idaho? Let's take a look at the map below to discover where they are living in the Gem State.

