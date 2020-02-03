DC Weed: This Washington Politician Wants To Legalize The Weed

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

The marijuana wars will continue to resonate across the country. Pro Potters continue to argue that states need big money for their pet programs. My favorite is recreational marijuana sales going for drug rehabilitation programs. Anti-Weeders led by law enforcement cite statics that show legalizing the weed endangers lives. Now a major Democratic candidate says he'll legalize the weed if elected president. Socialist Senator Bernie says if elected, President, supporters will be able to light up in celebration of the victory on Inauguration Day. Speaking at his rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the 2020 Democratic contender announced that he'd immediately legalize marijuana in all 50 states on his first day in office, says Forbes. Saying that he would do it through the use of an executive order, Sanders added, "We will move forward to expunge the records of those arrested for possession of marijuana."

During his 2016 White House bid, Sanders became the first major candidate to support the decriminalization of cannabis. Currently most states have continued to keep marijuana defined as an illegal drug. Idaho's Governor Brad Little has stated publicly that he will not support drug legalization. His statements have not stopped pro pro activists from working on a referendum in the Gem State. The legislation will once again consider passing a law that will allow Hemp production and transportation in Idaho. What do you think of Bernie's plan? Should he go further like some of the other Democrats vying for the White House?