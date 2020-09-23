Debate Watch Party This Tuesday in Caldwell

We hear it every four years, 'this is the most important election of our lifetime.' We Americans have built up a well deserved cynicism when it comes to anything political. However, this is the most important election of our lifetime.

The upcoming debates between the Democratic Nominee Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Republican Nominee President Donald Trump are expected to draw record crowds. Considering the style differences between the two, it will be highly entertaining.

Four years ago, KIDO Talk Radio sponsored several debate watch parties and eventually State of the Union Watch Parties. The response was so big that a local venue came within 25 people of shutting down the event. While most people would consider such a turnout for a sports event, rarely has anything political drawn such interest.

KIDO Talk Radio was planning on holding a series of indoor debate parties this year, but due to COVID concerns, those events were shelved. Until we found a venue where you can safely social distance from others, while being a part of the group.

Enter the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell, Idaho. The Drive-In has been a local landmark for years starting when it opened in the 1950s. We invited you to join us at the Terrace for all of the presidential debates. Kevin Miller will be broadcasting before and after every debate so you can join him on you to and from the venue.

