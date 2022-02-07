Did Former Boise State Player Kellen Moore Accept Any New Head Coaching Offers?
Former Boise State Quarterback, Kellen Moore, has been through the rounds recently, as he’s interviewed with 3 NFL teams (if my count is right) for their head coaching positions – and he’s been on the radar of at least 2 or 3 other teams, too, I just don’t think any official interviews have happened with them.
However, he was in fact interviewed by the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and more recently, the Miami Dolphins. So ... what happened?
For the last 3-4 years, Moore has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
Prior to his coaching experience with them, he was their quarterback for 3 seasons, and before that, he was the quarter back for the Detroit Lions for 3 seasons. And obviously, as many of us Boise State fans already know, he was with the Boise State Broncos before his time in the NFL.
It was exciting to see so much going on for Kellen Moore, but for the time being, he is still with the Dallas Cowboys, as all 3 interviewing teams have decided on other coaches.
Now, is that a bad thing? Nope. It is most definitely not a bad thing – in fact – many think it’s a great, great move for Moore to stay right where he’s at. Who knows, maybe he’ll head coach for the Cowboys later on?
Keep scrolling for 5 reasons why Kellen Moore should stay with the Cowboys.