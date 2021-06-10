Did You Know This Idaho Company Builds Airplanes?

Courtesy of Mission Aviation Fellowship

We all know what the Gem State is famous for, repeat after me, potatoes, blue turf, fantastic outdoor adventures, and the list could go on and on.

 

However, did you know that Idaho is the home to Quest Kodiak Aircraft Company? Kodiak builds airplanes from its plant in Salmon, Idaho. The Kodiak 100 is a plane designed to do extraordinary things. Our friends at Mission Aviation Fellowship are used for their missions of flying to and from remote runways and destinations. The company was started in 2007 to help pilots fly into the roughest terrain in the world.

The company's website describes how the Kodiak 100 is different from other aircraft. The plan was for the plane to be used by doctors and others who needed to get into areas 'hot or high.' Medical professionals who deliver medical supplies to far-reaching places and bring them safely back home.  

The Quest Kodiak Aircraft Company is an example of the Idaho Way by its commitment to its workers. The town's location is in a remote part of the state that is far from the big cities or airports.  

They compare their work to the small boat-building communities found in Maine. Kodiak workers shape aluminum, not wood, into the desired shape of their aircraft. The plane can fly over a thousand miles, seat ten, take off in less than a thousand feet, and land safely to do it all over again.

Safety is a significant concern for the folks at Kodiak. According to the company's website, they recently upgraded the Kodiak 100 Series II safety features.

Major avionics upgrade to the Garmin G1000 NXi suite

Safety upgrades like GTX-345 ADS-B and Angle of Attack Indexer 

Major Cockpit Refiner, like added storage, LEMO plugs, and more

Improved Cabin Upgrades like upgraded environmental entities and soundproofing 

You can read more about the KODIAK by clicking their link here. 

