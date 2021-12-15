Don’t Buy A New Car – HERE’S What You Need To Drive In The Snow

Snow has hit the Treasure Valley, and every time it happens it's somewhat chaotic. Unplowed roads, folks getting stuck in a ditch, cars sliding literally all over the place.

It's not ideal.

But before you decide to head to your local used car emporium to get a truck or something with four-wheel drive, this writer is here to save your butt. You do not need a truck, SUV, or even a vehicle with all-wheel drive to manage driving in the snow.

There's a much easier (and cheaper!) way.

Before you take my word for it, know this. I grew up in Michigan. Driven in countless winters, snowstorms, blizzards, sleet, hail, you name it. As a new driver, it was extremely intimidating, and my 1993 Ford Probe wasn't really up to the task. It was light, front-wheel drive, and super low to the ground.

Had I known this one pointer, that hooptie could've been salvaged into a useable winter driver. Ready for the tip?

Put snow tires on your vehicle.

There's not one single improvement you can make to enhance your vehicle's driving ability in the snow better than snow tires. They're inexpensive (usually coming in a bit more pricey than regular all-season tires), have sizes available for any standard vehicle on the road, and if you take them off your car in the spring like you're supposed to, they'll last for years.

This is a process that can be done in a very short amount of time at any wheel/tire shop. You may want to call ahead to see if they have the appropriately sized snow tires for your vehicle.

Before you go all Vin Diesel with your new winter beast, please drive carefully. No amount of tires can prevent you from sliding on ice and causing an accident. Wear your seatbelt. Drive slower in the snow. Give yourself more room. All that stuff. But snow tires will definitely help.