ONE || Fuel additives increase the miles-per-gallon.

TWO || Older cars have poorer fuel economy than newer or new ones.

THREE || Maintaining a half-full or nearly full tank maximizes fuel economy.

FOUR || Driving with the tailgate down assists a truck's fuel efficiency.

FIVE || Premium gas is superior to regular.

SIX || Generic or off-brand gas is less efficient & hinders engine performance.

SEVEN || Premium gas guarantees a greater number of miles to the gallon.

EIGHT || Fuel is cheaper in the morning!

NINE || Fuel is cheaper at night!

ELEVEN || Four new tires installed at once are needed to maximize the car's performance.

TWLEVE || Oil changes are necessary every 5,000 miles.

THIRTEEN || Never fuel-up when the gas station's gas truck is replenishing the pump supply.

FOURTEEN || There's an advantage to refueling when your tank reaches half-full.

FIFTEEN || Filling your gas task on the highest speed trigger is bad for fuel efficiency.

SIXTEEN || Refueling in the morning is cheaper than in the evening & vice versa!

SEVENTEEN || Filling your gas tank on the slowest trigger allows for greater fuel economy.

EIGHTEEN || Cell phone usage while refueling can spark a fire.

NINETEEN || Maintaining a full gas tank prevents evaporation.

TWENTY || Shifting into neutral at stop signs & traffic lights slows the rate of fuel consumption.

TWENTY-ONE || Topped-off tanks yield greater miles-per-gallon performance.

TWENTY-TWO || Sugar is the mercenary of gas tanks. It's just not true.

TWENTY-THREE || Driving until a car's gas light activates is detrimental to engine performance.

